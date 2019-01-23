Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners At India Achievers Awards – 2019

January 23, 2019
|Sl. No.
|The Award For
|Goes To
|1
|Best Business School For Highest International Placements 2019
|Motion Institute Of Management Studies
|2
|Best Institute Of Hotel Management In Maharashtra
|Continental Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|3
|Best Institution Of IT & Management Studies In Guwahati
|Vintage Academy
|4
|Best Private Engineering & Management Studies University In Punjab 2019
|Chitkara University, Punjab
|5
|Best CBSE K12 School In Siliguri West Bengal
|Olivia Enlightened English School
|6
|Innovation In Early Learning
|Rio Preschool
|7
|Best School For Excellence In Academic & Co-Curricular Education In Rajasthan
|Mother World Group Of Schools Rajasthan
|8
|Top Holistic Education School In MP 2019
|Abhyuday Vidyasthali, Khargone(M.P)
|9
|Best Innovative School In Ranchi
|KGVK Gurukul School
|10
|Best Innovative Preschool In Eastern Mumbai 2019
|Pyramid Kids
|11
|Most Aspiring Woman Edupreneur & Principal
|The Dronacharya School
|12
|Best UPSC / MP PSC Coaching Institute In MP
|Kautilya Academy Bhopal Branch
|13
|Best Overseas Education Consultants In Moga District 2019
|Daffodils Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd.
|14
|Best School StartUp & Management Consultancy
|Mahattattva
|15
|Best Online Coaching Classes For Engineering Courses
|The Catalyst Group/Founder Mr. A.S Pandit
|16
|Best Overseas Education Consultant In Mumbai
|Summit Overseas Consultancy
|17
|Best German Language Learning Platform Online
|Raman Malpani
|18
|India's Best Japanese Language Academy
|NEC Japanese Language Academy
|19
|Best Google Partners Agency And Digital Marketing & Technology Training Institute In Punjab
|Pristine PPC Solutions
|20
|Outstanding Educationist & Professor Of Mechanical Engineering In Maharashtra
|Dr. Rajeshkumar Uttamrao Sambhe
|21
|India's Most Admired Abacus & Preschool Brand In Pune
|Guru Education India Pvt Ltd
|22
|Best Life Coach & Educationist In Mumbai
|Rabab J Ghadiali
|23
|Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kerala 2019
|Sahindraj. K. S.
|24
|India's Best Arts And Crafts Classes
|Dhivya Arts And Crafts (Dhivya Vijay)
|25
|Excellent Professional Coach & Trainer
|Priyanka Saxena
|26
|Best Superspecialty Hospital in Oncology in Maharashtra
|Onco Life Cancer Centre
|27
|Best Gastroenterologist In Bihar
|Dr. Asim Prakash / Sri Om Sai Hospital & Endoscopy Centre
|28
|Most Promising Cosmetologist & Trichologist In Andheri Mumbai
|Dr. Sidrah Agharia
|29
|Best Entrepreneur In Healthcare Sector For Quality Dental Service To The Community In Hyderabad
|Dr. Mir Hussain Ali Khan MDS (Director – The Dental Practice, Hyderabad)
|30
|Outstanding Woman Achiever & Entrepreneur In Dental Sector In Chennai
|Dr. Sangeetha, OMR Dentistry
|31
|Best Homeopathy Hospital In Hyderabad
|Sathyam Homoeopathy
|32
|Most Inspiring Woman Achiever For Excellence In Dietetics & Nutrition In Mumbai
|Dr. Vidushi Agrawal – Riddhi Vinayak Multispeciality Hospital – Head Nutritionist & Dietician
|33
|Best Educational & Counselling Psychologist 2019
|Dr. Gowthavaram Chengala Kavitha
|34
|India's Best High-end Turnkey Designers
|Ar. Ronjeta Gavandi, PRAG OPUS LLP
|35
|Best Architect (Infrastructure Sector) In West Bengal
|Ar. Tamal Chaudhuri & Associates
|36
|Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Pune
|Tejomaya Architects And Interior Designers
|37
|Most Promising Interior Designers In Guwahati
|Smita Choudhary Sikaria / S M Interio
|38
|Interiors & Home Automation In Bangalore
|SweetHomez
|39
|Most Creative Interior Designers In Raipur
|Make Space Interior
|40
|Most Creative Commercial Architects In Bangalore
|ACME Designers
|41
|Best Business Model Award
|I Ree Construction India Private Limited
|42
|Outstanding Woman Achiever For Best Intellectual Property Startup 2019
|Dr. Shweta Singh
|43
|Most Stylish Wooden Furniture Manufacturers & Retailers In Chennai
|Brown Elephant Furniture
|44
|Most Innovative Design Firm For Marketing Office
|Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
|45
|Best Designer Gold And Diamond Jewellery Brand In Eastern India
|Bikaner Gems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd.
|46
|Best Traditional Jewellery Designer In Hyderabad
|Sadia's Hyderabadi Jewellery
|47
|Best Bridal Lehenga Manufacturers & Exporters
|Urja Creation
|48
|Most Promising Jewellery Designer & Entrepreneur In Assam
|Utpal Bania
|49
|Best Image Consultant & Fashion Stylist
|Chitra Balasubramaniam (Tres’chic )
|50
|Best Traditional Bengali Sarees & Handicraft
|Moumita Saha Mondal (Bongo Nari)
|51
|Most Promising Organic Beauty Products Brand 2019
|Allure Herbals ( Purely organic and herbal beauty brand )
|52
|Best Natural Therapies & Treatments For Health & Beauty Care In West Bengal
|Mrs. Sabiya Rahaman, Proprietor, Socialite Ayurveda: Natural Cures
|53
|Best Professional Makeup Artist In Bangalore
|Subbalakshmi. S
|54
|Best Celebrity Fitness Trainer In Tamil Nadu 2019
|Almos Fitness Food Design
|55
|Best International Makeup Studio In Punjab
|Clara International Aesthetic College
|56
|Best NDT Service providers of the year 2019
|Spectra NDT Engineers
|57
|Most Enterprising Person & Ecologically Valuable Green-Fuels Conversion Chain In India
|Sachin Shailesh Ghelani / Eco Green
|58
|Outstanding Woman Achiever In Auto After Sales Industry
|21North
|59
|India's Leading GPS Tracking Company
|TrakingPro
|60
|Best One Stop Solution For Facility Management Services In Chhattisgarh
|Cleantech Services And Workforce
|61
|Best B To B E-Commerce Portal
|“Trade Factory” Eagleton Solutions Private Limited
|62
|Most Inspiring Young Environmentalist & Entrepreneur Promoting Ecogreen Products
|Dreamcil
|63
|Best Packers & Movers In West Bengal
|ESSRBEE Packers & Movers India Private Limited
|64
|Leading Special Adhesive PVC Tape Supplier In India
|Biocon Electricals India
|65
|Best Immigration Consultants In Delhi
|Radvision World Consultancy Services LLP
|66
|Best Immigration Consultants In Bathinda
|Gagandeep Pareek & Suman Pareek
|67
|Best Personal & Corporate Image Consultants In Mumbai
|Personify
|68
|Best Business Coaching & Franchisee Consultancy In Mumbai
|Dr.Shivangi Biz Maestro (Dr.Shivangi K. Zarkar)
|69
|Best Technical Training & Recruitment Services In Bangalore
|IBEON Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
|70
|Most Promising Entrepreneur In Dhanbad
|Preeti Enterprises
|71
|Best Quality Backyard Poultry Farming In Karnataka
|Mysuru Naati Chicken
|72
|Best Emerging Organic Dairy & Agro Products Brand In MP
|Shanta Farms
|73
|Outstanding Business Entrepreneur In North East India
|Wahengbam Brajabidhu Singh, Divine Organics (MD)
|74
|Best Night Club In Bangalore
|NoLimmits Lounge & Club
|75
|Best Business Leader Organising Travel & Tours For Women
|Komal Joshi/Go Travelicious
|76
|Best Product Development Company In Orissa
|Nirmalya Labs Private Limited
|77
|Best Innovation In Solar Integration Technologies
|Solar Power Technologies (Mr. Ajay Shukla)
|78
|India's First Inspirationpreneur, Author, Life Coach & Speaker
|Renu Paswan, Inspirationpreneur@ Live To Inspire
|79
|Best Spiritual Healer & Alternative Holistic Science Expert In West Bengal
|Nehha Aadittya Fatehpuria
|80
|Best Tarot Reader & Spiritual Life Coach In Mumbai 2019
|Heer Chhabriya (The Violet Soul)
|81
|Most Influential Nlp Trainer & Success Coach
|Monika Solanki
|82
|Outstanding Business Woman In Digital Marketing 2019
|Ms. Smita B. Thorat
|83
|Women Entrepreneur Of The Year In Mumbai
|Pooja Dabral
|84
|Best QSR Restaurant In North India
|Uncle Jack’s
|85
|Most Promising Event Planners In Tamil Nadu
|Yaggna Group
|86
|Best Event Management Company In Gujarat 2019
|Jeel Elite Event Management Private Limited / Vimal Patel & Binty Patel
|87
|Best Professional Photographers In Hyderabad
|Krishna Dodiya (Reclipse Photography)
|88
|Best Destination Wedding Planner In India
|Mr. Abhishek Sharma
|89
|Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kolkata
|Ranjita Dutta
|90
|Best NGO For Education Empowerment Of Underprivileged Children In Bangalore
|No Tears
|91
|Best CSR Implementation Partner Award – NGO Category
|Doi Foundation
|92
|Most Promising Digital Marketing Service Providers In Telangana
|Filesie Systems (India) Private Limited
|93
|India's Leading School Chain Of The Year 2019
|Podar Education Network
|94
|Outstanding Teaching Excellence Award In Medical Education 2019
|Dr. Samiullha Kazi
|95
|Best Inspirational Teacher Award
|Meera Rajkumar
|96
|Best Creative Interior Designer In Tamil Naidu
|Plush In+Arc
|97
|Leading B2B Travel Trade Event In India
|Global Panorama Showcase Pvt. Ltd.
|98
|DS Health, Personal Care, Home Care Products & Services Direct Selling
|FW Futures Wings Products & Services Pvt. Ltd.
|99
|Best Online CSIR, Net Coaching In Life Sciences
|Shomu's Biology
|100
|Best CBSE Coaching Institute In Ranchi
|Purnima Classes By Sumit Sir
|101
|Most Admired School For Quality Education In Jammu
|Scientia International School
|102
|Most Promising Investment Advisors In North India
|Capitalvia Global Research Limited
|103
|Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In Mumbai 2019
|Pradakshinaa Pictures
|104
|Best Preschool In Tezpur
|Kidzee – Mission Charali Tezpur
|105
|Best Tattoo Artist In Bangalore
|Pradeep Kumar
|106
|Best Woman Educationist & Principal In School Education In Meerut
|Dr. Neha Dewan Dewan Global School Principal Trustee
|107
|Most Promising Automobile Multi-brand Car Outlet in Northern India
|The Car Mall