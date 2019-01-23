Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners At India Achievers Awards – 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Achievers

, conceived and initiated by

is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers. The most sought after awards was organized on

Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink. inatby

The list of awardees are:

Sl. No. The Award For Goes To 1 Best Business School For Highest International Placements 2019 Motion Institute Of Management Studies 2 Best Institute Of Hotel Management In Maharashtra Continental Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology 3 Best Institution Of IT & Management Studies In Guwahati Vintage Academy 4 Best Private Engineering & Management Studies University In Punjab 2019 Chitkara University, Punjab 5 Best CBSE K12 School In Siliguri West Bengal Olivia Enlightened English School 6 Innovation In Early Learning Rio Preschool 7 Best School For Excellence In Academic & Co-Curricular Education In Rajasthan Mother World Group Of Schools Rajasthan 8 Top Holistic Education School In MP 2019 Abhyuday Vidyasthali, Khargone(M.P) 9 Best Innovative School In Ranchi KGVK Gurukul School 10 Best Innovative Preschool In Eastern Mumbai 2019 Pyramid Kids 11 Most Aspiring Woman Edupreneur & Principal The Dronacharya School 12 Best UPSC / MP PSC Coaching Institute In MP Kautilya Academy Bhopal Branch 13 Best Overseas Education Consultants In Moga District 2019 Daffodils Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd. 14 Best School StartUp & Management Consultancy Mahattattva 15 Best Online Coaching Classes For Engineering Courses The Catalyst Group/Founder Mr. A.S Pandit 16 Best Overseas Education Consultant In Mumbai Summit Overseas Consultancy 17 Best German Language Learning Platform Online Raman Malpani 18 India's Best Japanese Language Academy NEC Japanese Language Academy 19 Best Google Partners Agency And Digital Marketing & Technology Training Institute In Punjab Pristine PPC Solutions 20 Outstanding Educationist & Professor Of Mechanical Engineering In Maharashtra Dr. Rajeshkumar Uttamrao Sambhe 21 India's Most Admired Abacus & Preschool Brand In Pune Guru Education India Pvt Ltd 22 Best Life Coach & Educationist In Mumbai Rabab J Ghadiali 23 Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kerala 2019 Sahindraj. K. S. 24 India's Best Arts And Crafts Classes Dhivya Arts And Crafts (Dhivya Vijay) 25 Excellent Professional Coach & Trainer Priyanka Saxena 26 Best Superspecialty Hospital in Oncology in Maharashtra Onco Life Cancer Centre 27 Best Gastroenterologist In Bihar Dr. Asim Prakash / Sri Om Sai Hospital & Endoscopy Centre 28 Most Promising Cosmetologist & Trichologist In Andheri Mumbai Dr. Sidrah Agharia 29 Best Entrepreneur In Healthcare Sector For Quality Dental Service To The Community In Hyderabad Dr. Mir Hussain Ali Khan MDS (Director – The Dental Practice, Hyderabad) 30 Outstanding Woman Achiever & Entrepreneur In Dental Sector In Chennai Dr. Sangeetha, OMR Dentistry 31 Best Homeopathy Hospital In Hyderabad Sathyam Homoeopathy 32 Most Inspiring Woman Achiever For Excellence In Dietetics & Nutrition In Mumbai Dr. Vidushi Agrawal – Riddhi Vinayak Multispeciality Hospital – Head Nutritionist & Dietician 33 Best Educational & Counselling Psychologist 2019 Dr. Gowthavaram Chengala Kavitha 34 India's Best High-end Turnkey Designers Ar. Ronjeta Gavandi, PRAG OPUS LLP 35 Best Architect (Infrastructure Sector) In West Bengal Ar. Tamal Chaudhuri & Associates 36 Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In Pune Tejomaya Architects And Interior Designers 37 Most Promising Interior Designers In Guwahati Smita Choudhary Sikaria / S M Interio 38 Interiors & Home Automation In Bangalore SweetHomez 39 Most Creative Interior Designers In Raipur Make Space Interior 40 Most Creative Commercial Architects In Bangalore ACME Designers 41 Best Business Model Award I Ree Construction India Private Limited 42 Outstanding Woman Achiever For Best Intellectual Property Startup 2019 Dr. Shweta Singh 43 Most Stylish Wooden Furniture Manufacturers & Retailers In Chennai Brown Elephant Furniture 44 Most Innovative Design Firm For Marketing Office Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. 45 Best Designer Gold And Diamond Jewellery Brand In Eastern India Bikaner Gems And Jewellery Pvt Ltd. 46 Best Traditional Jewellery Designer In Hyderabad Sadia's Hyderabadi Jewellery 47 Best Bridal Lehenga Manufacturers & Exporters Urja Creation 48 Most Promising Jewellery Designer & Entrepreneur In Assam Utpal Bania 49 Best Image Consultant & Fashion Stylist Chitra Balasubramaniam (Tres’chic ) 50 Best Traditional Bengali Sarees & Handicraft Moumita Saha Mondal (Bongo Nari) 51 Most Promising Organic Beauty Products Brand 2019 Allure Herbals ( Purely organic and herbal beauty brand ) 52 Best Natural Therapies & Treatments For Health & Beauty Care In West Bengal Mrs. Sabiya Rahaman, Proprietor, Socialite Ayurveda: Natural Cures 53 Best Professional Makeup Artist In Bangalore Subbalakshmi. S 54 Best Celebrity Fitness Trainer In Tamil Nadu 2019 Almos Fitness Food Design 55 Best International Makeup Studio In Punjab Clara International Aesthetic College 56 Best NDT Service providers of the year 2019 Spectra NDT Engineers 57 Most Enterprising Person & Ecologically Valuable Green-Fuels Conversion Chain In India Sachin Shailesh Ghelani / Eco Green 58 Outstanding Woman Achiever In Auto After Sales Industry 21North 59 India's Leading GPS Tracking Company TrakingPro 60 Best One Stop Solution For Facility Management Services In Chhattisgarh Cleantech Services And Workforce 61 Best B To B E-Commerce Portal “Trade Factory” Eagleton Solutions Private Limited 62 Most Inspiring Young Environmentalist & Entrepreneur Promoting Ecogreen Products Dreamcil 63 Best Packers & Movers In West Bengal ESSRBEE Packers & Movers India Private Limited 64 Leading Special Adhesive PVC Tape Supplier In India Biocon Electricals India 65 Best Immigration Consultants In Delhi Radvision World Consultancy Services LLP 66 Best Immigration Consultants In Bathinda Gagandeep Pareek & Suman Pareek 67 Best Personal & Corporate Image Consultants In Mumbai Personify 68 Best Business Coaching & Franchisee Consultancy In Mumbai Dr.Shivangi Biz Maestro (Dr.Shivangi K. Zarkar) 69 Best Technical Training & Recruitment Services In Bangalore IBEON Infotech Pvt. Ltd. 70 Most Promising Entrepreneur In Dhanbad Preeti Enterprises 71

Best Quality Backyard Poultry Farming In Karnataka Mysuru Naati Chicken 72 Best Emerging Organic Dairy & Agro Products Brand In MP Shanta Farms 73 Outstanding Business Entrepreneur In North East India Wahengbam Brajabidhu Singh, Divine Organics (MD) 74 Best Night Club In Bangalore NoLimmits Lounge & Club 75 Best Business Leader Organising Travel & Tours For Women Komal Joshi/Go Travelicious 76 Best Product Development Company In Orissa Nirmalya Labs Private Limited 77 Best Innovation In Solar Integration Technologies Solar Power Technologies (Mr. Ajay Shukla) 78 India's First Inspirationpreneur, Author, Life Coach & Speaker Renu Paswan, Inspirationpreneur@ Live To Inspire 79 Best Spiritual Healer & Alternative Holistic Science Expert In West Bengal Nehha Aadittya Fatehpuria 80 Best Tarot Reader & Spiritual Life Coach In Mumbai 2019 Heer Chhabriya (The Violet Soul) 81 Most Influential Nlp Trainer & Success Coach Monika Solanki 82 Outstanding Business Woman In Digital Marketing 2019 Ms. Smita B. Thorat 83 Women Entrepreneur Of The Year In Mumbai Pooja Dabral 84 Best QSR Restaurant In North India Uncle Jack’s 85 Most Promising Event Planners In Tamil Nadu Yaggna Group 86 Best Event Management Company In Gujarat 2019 Jeel Elite Event Management Private Limited / Vimal Patel & Binty Patel 87 Best Professional Photographers In Hyderabad Krishna Dodiya (Reclipse Photography) 88 Best Destination Wedding Planner In India Mr. Abhishek Sharma 89 Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kolkata Ranjita Dutta 90 Best NGO For Education Empowerment Of Underprivileged Children In Bangalore No Tears 91 Best CSR Implementation Partner Award – NGO Category Doi Foundation 92

Most Promising Digital Marketing Service Providers In Telangana Filesie Systems (India) Private Limited 93 India's Leading School Chain Of The Year 2019 Podar Education Network 94 Outstanding Teaching Excellence Award In Medical Education 2019 Dr. Samiullha Kazi 95 Best Inspirational Teacher Award Meera Rajkumar 96 Best Creative Interior Designer In Tamil Naidu Plush In+Arc 97 Leading B2B Travel Trade Event In India Global Panorama Showcase Pvt. Ltd. 98 DS Health, Personal Care, Home Care Products & Services Direct Selling FW Futures Wings Products & Services Pvt. Ltd. 99 Best Online CSIR, Net Coaching In Life Sciences Shomu's Biology 100 Best CBSE Coaching Institute In Ranchi Purnima Classes By Sumit Sir 101 Most Admired School For Quality Education In Jammu Scientia International School 102 Most Promising Investment Advisors In North India Capitalvia Global Research Limited 103 Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In Mumbai 2019 Pradakshinaa Pictures 104 Best Preschool In Tezpur Kidzee – Mission Charali Tezpur 105 Best Tattoo Artist In Bangalore Pradeep Kumar 106 Best Woman Educationist & Principal In School Education In Meerut Dr. Neha Dewan Dewan Global School Principal Trustee 107 Most Promising Automobile Multi-brand Car Outlet in Northern India The Car Mall

Source: Businesswire