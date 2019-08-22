BTI Payments Receives Rs. 1500 Mn of Equity Funding to Expand Its Operations

by businesswireindia.com

BTI Payments – the second largest White Label ATM Operator receives a fresh round of equity funding of Rs. 1,500 Mn

BTI owns and operates over 5,100 White Label ATMs across 15 states under the brand name “india 1”

Playing a key role in the financial inclusion agenda of the Government of India, BTI has installed over 90% of its ATMs in Semi Urban and Rural markets

This round of funding would be used to expand the operations and double the installed base to 10,000 ATMs in the next 18 months.



a joint venture betweenand funds managed by, today announced a fresh round of. This round of funding is driven by the existing promoterand India Advantage Fund Series 4 managed byBTI currently has an installed base of overand the infusion of fresh equity capital will help BTI Payments drive further expansion in existing and new geographies. The company targets to double the installed base of White Label ATMs toindia1 ATM – the White Label ATM brand of BTI Payments is the second largest White Label ATM network and the 3largest rural ATM brand in the country. With a significant rural footprint serving close to 20 million customers, india1 plays a key role in the financial inclusion agenda of Government of India by providing critical banking infrastructure for India’s rural population. Going forward, the company would continue with this mandate and expand its footprint in hitherto unpenetrated areas, thereby improving access to formal banking channels for India’s vast, underserved rural population.“ATM density in rural India is one of the lowest at one ATM per 20,000 people. Over the last 5 years, BTI has been building ATM infrastructure in these underserved areas to improve basic access to semi-urban and rural populace of the country. We have built a strong business over the last 5 years by successfully deploying more than 5,100 india1 ATMs serving close to 20 million customers every month. The new capital will help us deepen our rural presence and accelerate our roll-outs – doubling our ATM network over the next 18 months.”“We are very happy with the formidable presence BTI Payments has built in the White Label ATM space in a short span of 5 years. We are very excited with the vast opportunity that rural India offers which is accentuated by the financial inclusion initiatives of government of India and are confident of BTI Payments’ ability to scale up and serve this market profitably.”“Over the past 5 years, White Label ATMs have established themselves as the most efficient and scalable model for facilitating access to formal banking channels for India’s large population in semi-urban and rural areas. BTI Payments has developed unique competencies to provide banking access to these hitherto underserved Indians with high focus on customer service. Despite various efforts, a large part of our rural population remains underserved. This offers a unique opportunity for BTI to scale its operations from 5,100 ATMs to over 10,000 ATMs over the next 18 months, potentially providing access to over 50 million customers. This we believe is only the start in a long journey to complete the financial inclusion agenda of the government.”Source: Businesswire