Bureau van Dijk Wins Best Solution in KYC Risk Assessment at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company and leading publisher of entity data and corporate ownership structures, has won the Best Solution in KYC Risk Assessment category at the 2019 Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence. It earned the award on the combined strength of its Compliance Catalyst 2 solution and Orbis data resource.

Bureau van Dijk launched the original Compliance Catalyst for Know Your Customer (KYC) and onboarding activities in 2013. The new Compliance Catalyst 2 is a complete rebuild of the platform: it’s scalable, faster, and modular, so clients can use the tool as their business requirements demand.

Orbis, which powers Compliance Catalyst 2, also contributed to Bureau van Dijk taking this award. Orbis currently covers more than 360 million companies and one billion ownership links, having grown more than 70% in less than three years. It offers extensive entity information and corporate structures, including beneficial ownership and analysis of where power and control lie in an organization, allowing clients to analyze companies and risk.

“We’re honored to earn this award from Regulation Asia,” said Dan Russell, Executive Director of Bureau van Dijk. “Our clients are seeking more certainty on their third parties. With Compliance Catalyst 2, powered by Orbis data, we’re helping them achieve it.”

This win adds to a growing list of awards and industry accolades for Moody’s Analytics.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.

