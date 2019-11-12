Buzzmeeh Forays into Retail Business Plans to Open 100 Retail Stores by 2021-22

Buzzmeeh, an onsite mobile repairing company providing on-location mobile repair service are expanding towards the franchise model of retail business. Ever since its inception in October 2015 from New Delhi NCR, the brand had catered to a base of over 10k customers, now serving a base of 1.5lacs+ customers nationwide and expanded to Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The startup aims to enter the franchise business and open 100 retails stores in the country by 2021-22.

By moving into the franchise model of retail, Buzzmeeh not only aims to expand their services around the country but also increase their scope of business by introducing new services for Macbooks and iWatches.

Ms. Anjali Negi, Co-founder on the development said, “After 4 years in the online mobile repairing industry, the variations of smart devices is increasing at a rapid rate. For this moving into a hybrid model of online as well as retail market is very essential as the customer base is expanding rapidly with new smart devices. By entering the franchise model of retail business we are expanding our scope of business into Macbooks and iWatches we aim to provide offline trust with online convenience. That is why we have changed our firm tagline from “Online care for mobile and tablets” to “Smart Services for Smart devices".”

Buzzmeeh is on an expansion spree all across the country through their franchise model and moving into retail. It works at easing the issues of reliability and personal connection that the customers feel towards mobile service providers and offer a credible and convenient solution to smart device repairs repair.

About Buzzmeeh

Based out of Delhi-NCR region, Buzzmeeh.com offers a simple and cost-effective process for all mobile users to get their mobiles phones repaired in a click. Taking mobile repairing beyond the industry norms, the first players to introduce the concept of onsite repair in India its scope of services ensures complete customer satisfaction. Customers can avail onsite repairing services by getting their devices fixed right in front of them ensuring their devices protection of hardware and data. Offering a plethora of different options for the customers Buzzmeeh provides Express services to help the customers get their devices fixed in a very short time period in all their present cities. Providing high quality parts Buzzmeeh provides 180 days to lifetime warranty on all the parts that are used for the repair.

For more information, please visit www.buzzmeeh.com.