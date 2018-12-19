Campus Placement Surge in RICS School of Built Environment

RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University, is having an immensely booming placement season.

RICS SBE has witnessed a 60% percent hike in the number of placements this year in comparison to last year. The highest number of placement was done by ‘real estate, construction, and infrastructure players’ for various positions in their respective organizations. The other sectors which selected the candidates are international property consultants like Vedas Consultants and Rider Levett Bucknall, Emrill from Dubai for Commercial Leasing and Facilities Management. Some of the major players which have selected the candidates are Mott Macdonald, ANAROCK, CBRE, Shapoorji Palonji (SPCL), Citi Bank, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Cushman & Wakefield, Jans Bamboo, andHero Realty Pvt. Ltd. etc.

Some of the candidates who had bagged the placements are Ajay Singh (MBA REUI NOIDA), Ateev Bahl (MBA REUI NOIDA), Aishwary Modi (MBA REUI NOIDA), M. Anasuya Sharma (MBA CPM NOIDA), Archit Yadav (MBA REUI NOIDA) & Hazik Hamid (MBA CPM NOIDA).

Commenting on the placement, Ragini Rao Head, HR Business Partner, Space Matrix said, “RICS SBE has a diverse set of courses and the students who have interned with us, were not only very intelligent and hardworking but also had specialized in-depth knowledge and expertise in their field of study. It has been a good association with RICS placement team and we are excited and looking forward to the joining of the prospective hires to the company.”

Rajiv Tyagi, Mace, People Manager, quotes, “All candidates from RICS School of Built Environment are confident and are having a thorough professional approach. They are industry ready professionals and possess good domain command in real estate and construction.”

Commenting on this positive development at RICS School of Built Environment, COO Ashwani Awasthi said, “We are delighted to share that our students are placed by some of the esteemed organizations in the industry. We feel proud when top recruiters speak tremendously about the potential of our students. Our aim is to work continuously to improve the entrepreneurial and employability skills of the students.”

He further added, "We are very grateful to the companies who have shown interest in RICS School of Built Environment and have hired the students and given them a chance to showcase their talent."

The current admission session for RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University is going on at full swing, for applications please visit: http://bit.ly/2EoNFkX.