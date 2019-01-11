  • Download mobile app
11 Jan 2019, Edition - 1277, Friday
Carole Ghosn Issues Statement on Carlos Ghosn’s Continued Detention

by businesswireindia.com

January 11, 2019

Business Wire India

“I recently learned that my husband is suffering from a high fever at the detention center in Tokyo, but my information is limited to news reports as no one in his family has been allowed to contact with him since November 19. The Japanese authorities refuse to tell us if he has been transferred to an infirmary, nor will they let us speak with medical personnel at the detention center. I am pleading with the Japanese authorities to provide us with any information at all about my husband’s health. We are fearful and very worried his recovery will be complicated while he continues to endure such harsh conditions and unfair treatment.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

