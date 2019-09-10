  • Download mobile app
10 Sep 2019, Edition - 1519, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 1984 riots case against Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath among seven reopened
  • Amit Shah hints at CAB revival, says it won’t affect Article 371 & indigenous rights
  • Sunil Chhetri in doubt for India’s ‘most difficult’ World Cup qualifier against Qatar
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

CETPA Announces Customized Corporate Training Programs to Train the Professionals for Changing Global Organizational Landscape

by businesswireindia.com

September 10, 2019

Business Wire India
Noida-headquartered CETPA Infotech, the leader in Training, Development and Placement Services has unveiled their plans to expand into the corporate training domain to the bridge competency gap towards building the proficient and skilled workforce to meet the challenges of the global business that digital transformation has brought out.

The ISO 9001:2015 certified training company is already working for engineering students by providing them live project based industrial training since 2003. Now, CETPA wishes to work closely with the client organizations and entry into a promising and long-term relationship for providing in customized training services leading to an increase in organizational productivity.

Emphasizing on the importance of Corporate Training, Mr. Vikas Kalra; Technical Marketing Director of CETPA said, “Corporate training is the need of the hour since most companies would like to upgrade the competencies of their employees in a time-bound as well as cost-effective way. It enhances the potential of the individual and eventually aids the organization to zoom ahead on the corporate path. In this hardcore competition age, corporate training prepares employees with the latest trends prevailing in the market; advance technologies and other aspects of ever-changing IT Field.”

He further added, “Our corporate training portfolio includes training in much-demanded technologies like such as Python Training, Data Science, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence Java  and Machine Learning Training among others.”

Their corporate training program is designed for executives at different levels and can be customized to meet the needs of your organization. Plus, they are also open to designing new training programs which are specific to your organization. The duration of the training program may range from 2 days to 30 days depending on the client’s requirement, variety and complexity of the topics covered. While some of these may be conducted at the Institute, some may also be held in the premises of the client organizations.

Apart from regular training, the company also offers winters trainingcollege campus training, fresher training, and online and overseas training programs.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿