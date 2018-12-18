Chartbeat Announces the Most Engaging Stories of 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Chartbeat, the leading content intelligence platform for publishers, today announces the Most Engaging Stories of 2018, the articles that were read most this year based on highest Engaged Time. Selected from over 60 million pieces of content published on thousands of media sites around the world, the top stories serve as a snapshot of the year’s major events and highlight the themes that resonated most with readers.

2018 saw familiar political and social themes rise to the top, including Brexit, the Trump administration, the #MeToo movement, and climate change, but it was the deeply investigated and deeply personal stories of human struggle from publications like CNN, The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Rolling Stone that topped the list again this year.

“Each year, the Most Engaging Stories list proves the power of storytelling. We learn more about the world, of course, but we also learn more about how to make sense of it and each other,” said John Saroff, CEO of Chartbeat. “The depth of humanity we see in the journalism this year is astounding – especially of the publishers at the top, in particular, CNN, BBC, The New York Times and our greatest year-over-year riser, New York Magazine.”

Brian Stelter’s “CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61” holds the top spot on this year’s list, earning 29 million minutes of engaged time. Stelter’s lede, “In death, as in life, Anthony Bourdain brought us closer together,” exemplifies this year’s overarching theme: in the stories and challenges of others, we better understand ourselves. This theme is something echoed by many of the top stories, including New York Magazine’s nine entries.

"We've been very happy to see so many readers engaging deeply with our journalism in 2018,” said Ben Williams, digital editor at New York Media, “And we think these hits show off not only the wide range of New York Media but also the range of stories that audiences will respond to: deep, candid interviews; fly-on-the wall access; entertaining longform narratives; sophisticated profiles; sweeping political analysis; and more."

The top ten most engaging stories that follow CNN’s Anthony Bourdain tribute are:

2. The New York Times: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” by Anonymous 3. BBC: “Brexit latest: May, Raab and Corbyn face Sunday interviews” by Brian Wheeler and Tom Moseley 4. The New York Times: “This Is Why Uma Thurman Is Angry” by Maureen Dowd 5. New York Magazine: “In Conversation: Quincy Jones” by David Marchese 6. New York Magazine: “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It” by Jessica Pressler 7. New York Magazine: “Donald Trump Didn’t Want to Be President” by Michael Wolff 8. The New York Times: "Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father" by David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner 9. ESPN: “For Kraft, Brady and Belichick, is this the beginning of the end?” by Seth Wickersham 10. Rolling Stone: “The Trouble With Johnny Depp” by Stephen Rodrick

