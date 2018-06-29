China Binary Sale Technology Partners with Microsoft to Launch MasterDAX

by businesswireindia.com

Focusing on the unlimited commercial potential of blockchain technology, Microsoft, China Binary Sale Technology, and High Cloud announced the launch of a tripartite strategic cooperation on blockchain to help transform and upgrade industries such as finance, e-commerce, and entertainment in the long run, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region and also influencing the rest of the world.

Commenting on the strategic cooperation with Microsoft Taiwan, Sun Jiangtao, Founder of China Binary, noted, "China Binary is quite optimistic about the blockchain commercial markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Taiwan enjoys absolute unrivaled advantages such as abundant talents and a profound knowledge of the Southeast Asian market. Through this cooperation, we expect to make the Taiwan market the stronghold of the blockchain business development and the outpost for the Southeast Asian market."

In this cooperation, China Binary’s MasterDAX will use Microsoft Azure as its blockchain cloud platform which provides blockchain developers with a pre-built network and infrastructure, allowing developers to simplify the development process and make bold innovations once the Azure blockchain network is linked to cloud services such as Azure Active Directory, Key Vault, and SQL Database. Sun Jiangtao said, "Azure Blockchain Workbench can significantly shorten the development cycle of China Binary’s blockchain infrastructure. In addition, Azure can provide functions like cognitive APIs, automated programs (such as web robots), machine learning, and Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), which can help us effectively build intelligent solutions for customers.”

Sun Jikang, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, said, "Microsoft Azure can enhance the security and improve computing speed of China Binary’s blockchain services, which is also key to China Binary’s selection of Microsoft Azure as the cloud technology platform to develop commercial blockchain solutions. Whereas, High Cloud acted as an intermediator and is an important partner for the customized services of China Binary and Microsoft’s commercial applications."

So far, MasterDAX has provided services to blockchain companies in more than 30 countries around the world. China Binary is driving a comprehensive strategic transformation, and the cooperation with Microsoft is an important scenario and practice of products, solutions and services under the hybrid cloud architecture during the cloud transition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006502/en/

Source: Businesswire