China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 (CHTF2019) to Open, Featuring Greater Bay Area and Innovation

Echoing the national strategy of building the Greater Bay Area encompassing Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao into an international science and technology innovation center, the 21st China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2019) will be held on November 13-17, 2019 in Shenzhen, highlighting the technological innovation achievements and potentials in the Greater Bay Area with the theme “invigorating the Greater Bay Area through Opening Up and Innovation.”

Since its inception in 1999, CHTF has become a leading science and technology exhibition that gathers world innovation resources. 2019 marks the first year of the Greater Bay Area development strategy, so CHTF2019 will give full play to its platform advantages to attract more exhibitors and visitors from the Area, effectively promote regional technological and economic cooperation, and strengthen the communication among young entrepreneurs from Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

CHTF2019 will have 23 theme zones covering all technological industries. Among them, the Greater Bay Area Exhibition Zone will be a key zone to highlight new opportunities for regional synergy development. So far, the exhibitor delegations from Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and Shenzhen have all confirmed their participation. A number of multinational corporations and leading companies in the Area will exhibit, including Sino-Singapore International Joint Research Institute, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Guangdong Office of Hong Kong SAR Government.

In addition, multiple forums will be held concurrently with the Fair. One of the forums themed technological innovation in the Area will gather representatives from bay areas, researchers and economists on November 13 to discuss future innovation and cooperation in the Area. Speakers will include Wang Yiming, Deputy Director of the Development Research Center of China’s State Council; Ba Shusong, Chief Economist at the China Banking Association; David Nguyen, Director of Research and Development for Accenture Labs – Shenzhen.

Other distinguished forum speakers include Joseph Sifakis, computer scientist and winner of 2007 Turing Award; Yan Lida, President of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group; Erwin Neher, Nobel laureate for Physiology or Medicine; Chen Liming, Chairman of IBM Greater China region.

