30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

Christophe Chicandard Joins AerSale® as Vice President of Leasing & Trading — Asia Pacific Region

by businesswireindia.com

June 29, 2018

Business Wire India

AerSale, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material (USM), and MRO services, announced the addition of Christophe Chicandard as Vice President of Leasing & Trading – Asia Pacific Region. As the Asian aviation market continues to account for an increasing portion of AerSale’s global market, Christophe will spearhead regional business development for the company’s flight equipment sales and leasing business unit and customer relations management.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006182/en/

 

Christophe Chicandard Joins AerSale as Vice President of Leasing & Trading - Asia Pacific Region (Ph ...

Christophe Chicandard Joins AerSale as Vice President of Leasing & Trading – Asia Pacific Region (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely pleased to have a tenured aviation executive such as Christophe joining our ranks to lead AerSale’s Asia Pacific acquisitions and sales initiatives, while further reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction in this rapidly expanding region,” said Craig Wright, Chief Commercial Officer and head of AerSale’s flight equipment leasing team. “His extensive contacts network, strategic vision, and vast transactional experience are ideally suited to well serve this market on our behalf.”

 

Over the span of Christophe’s 28-year aerospace industry career, he has held numerous senior sales and marketing positions with aircraft manufacturers such as ATR, Airbus, Bombardier, and Embraer, aircraft leasing companies such as CIT Aerospace and Aircastle, and MRO service providers such as Jet Aviation. His extensive scope of expertise includes strategic leadership, sales team management, and negotiation of complex fleet transactions.

 

About AerSale

 

A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

 

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

 

Follow us on:

 

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

  
 
Source: Businesswire

TCP's LGBT Pride

