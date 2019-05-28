Clientron Showcases the Latest POS System and IoV Intelligent in-Vehicle Driving Solution at COMPUTEX Taipei 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Clientron Corp., a global leading provider of Thin Client, POS , Automotive Electronics and embedded systems, is introducing its latest product innovations at COMPUTEX 2019, held in Taipei, Taiwan from May 28 to June 1, 2019. The product demonstrations include the latest POS Terminals and Self-service Kiosk for the retail and hospitality industries and Industrial Panel PC with IP69K protection against high temperature, dust and water. In addition, Clientron will debut the brand new IoV Intelligent In-Vehicle driving solution, which refers to the intelligent driving centre console as the core system, and functionality is fully integrated with the In-vehicle Infotainment system, the digital driving instrument display, the digital console control, the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Augmented Reality Display (ARD) and IoV interactive functions. It shows the innovative technology and system integration capabilities of the Tier 1 professional automotives electronics supplier. The complete product series of Clientron are on exhibition at booth R0827 in TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 2.

Intelligent In-Vehicle driving platform: Yulon LUXGEN Think+ In-vehicle Centre Console solution

"Seizing the trend of the Internet of Vehicles, Clientron has made great achievements in the development of the automotive electronics industry." Kelly Wu, President & CEO of Clientron, states, "Bcom Technology, the subsidiary of Clientron, has been deeply involved in the Great China market for many years. It is a professional Tier 1 supplier of automotive electronics. In addition to driving the infotainment system in the commercial vehicle market in China, its solution also covers the passenger vehicle market with original equipments of automotive electronics. Based on years of design know-how and integrated resources in automotive electronic industry, we create the opportunity to work with the Hua-chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co., Ltd.(HAITEC) and design the brand new Think+ In-vehicle Centre Console Solution for Yulon Motor(LUXGEN), the leading Taiwanese automobile. It shows that Clientron is the core-player in automotive electronics design, manufacture and system integration. In the meantime, we welcome all alliance partners and customized projects.”

The automotive electronics product line includes the latest LUXGEN Think+ In-vehicle Centre Console Solution, the new technology leveraged and close integration with the in-vehicle infotainment, digital driving instrument display, digital control system, ADAS, augmented reality display (ARD) and Internet-of-Vehicle functions, enhance driving experience with e new generation of IoV intelligent driving platform.

Smart Retail Solution: Self-ordering Kiosk and multi-function POS Terminal

With more than 20 years of experience in embedded system design, Clientron is going to demonstrate the Self-service Kiosk, featuring a 32” multi-touch display and supporting a variety of payment mechanisms, and peripherals including NFC, barcode scanner and receipt printer for self-ordering Kiosk applications. Design with flexible I/O expansion, it can provide customized services according to demands. Moreover, Clientron will display its entire POS product portfolio, including multi-function all-in-one POS terminal PSL540, which integrated thermal printer and peripherals with a compact and low-profile enclosure for small stores and price checking machines. Another tower-type all-in-one POS Terminal PST650 and high-performance PST750 features flexible mechanism design, supporting a number of well-known printer brands, such as: Seiko and Epson. The PST series feature printer foot stand with lightweight design, saving counter space, especially suitable for catering services and more smart retail applications. Another focus on the show is PT2000 series POS terminal, offering from entry to high-end Intel Core i platform with fanless design, aiming to mainstream product segment with valuable cost-effective benefits and multiple peripheral solutions to enhance user experience.

Industrial Embedded Platform – IP65/IP69K All-in-One Panel PC

As a leading ODM/OEM supplier of embedded system, Clientron is capable to provide high-end industrial embedded platform with wide temperature and voltage ranges, water & dust-proof as well as ability to maintain long-term operation under critical environment. Clientron industrial embedded systems include single board computer (SBC), embedded system and industrial panel PC to accommodate different customers and vertical market demands. At the show, Clientron’s Pike-AL-1500SP, built with 304 stainless steel casing and supporting IP65/IP69K to enable protection against heat and corrosion, thereby guaranteeing safe and sanitary operation in a food & beverage processing plant as well as hot and humid kitchen environment.

Moreover, Thin Client is the main product line of Clientron, and its product segments range from entry, high-end, standalone, all-in-one to industry thin client for selections. For more product information on POS system, Self- ordering Kiosk, Industrial Panel PC, Thin Client and IoV Intelligent driving platform solution, please visit Clientron at Booth R0827, TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 2, COMPUTEX Taipei 2019. Clientron website: www.clientron.com

About Clientron

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS, Automotive Electronics and Intelligent Embedded Systems. We commit to continuously provide better IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com.

