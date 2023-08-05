Coimbatore Aalayam Welfare Trust Conducts Health Camp with Discounted Medical Tests for Needy Poor people

Covai Post Network





In a benevolent gesture aimed at promoting healthcare accessibility to the poor people, Aalayam Pharmacy functioning under the Aalayam Welfare Trust along with Thyrocare are organizing a health camp on the 13th of August at Vadavalli Bus Stop, Coimbatore.

The camp will operate from 7 AM to 10 AM, offers a range of medical tests at significantly discounted rates for the less fortunate poor people of the society.

In an effort to improve healthcare access for vulnerable communities, the Coimbatore Aalayam Welfare Trust has organized numerous medical camps, providing medical check-ups, treatments, and essential medicines.

They have also facilitated awareness campaigns to promote health and hygiene practices, leading to a healthier community.The health camp will offer an all-encompassing health package consisting of 65 different tests at the nominal cost of just one thousand rupees. These tests cover various crucial aspects of health care, including kidney function, thyroid function, liver health, iron levels, blood cell count, serum test, electrolytes, and sugar levels, among others. Candidates are requested to come for testing in the morning on an empty stomach, abstaining from any food intake.

Reservation is essential, and those who wish to avail themselves of this opportunity can contact the Aalayam trust at the following numbers: 99407 85103 and 93632 00224. For pre-registration, interested individuals can call 99407-85103. To participate in the health camp, individuals need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 at the Aalayam Pharmacy and obtain a receipt for the services.

Furthermore, in a noble initiative to support the less privileged poor people, the Aalayam Trust has announced a discount of 15 to 20 percent on medicines. Engineer Chandra Sekar, expressed his commitment to various medical service projects as part of their social work endeavors. Engineer Chandra Sekar said “The Coimbatore Aalayam Welfare Trust’s dedication to fostering positive change and transforming lives serves as an inspiring example of how collective efforts can make a profound difference in the lives of those in need.”

This health camp not only serves as a step towards improving healthcare accessibility but also reinforces the Aalayam Trust’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of poor people. As Aalayam Welfare Trust continues its journey towards social upliftment, its initiatives are expected to touch the lives of many more individuals, leaving an indelible mark on society.