11 including four pregnant test positive in Covai GH

Coimbatore : At least 11 persons, including six female in which four pregnant, undergoing treatment in the Coimbatore Medical College

and Hospital (CMCH) here were tested Covid-19 positive today.

As a result, the maternity ward was closed and 52 persons, including doctors and nurses, there were isolated, health department sources said.

All the 11 were immediately shifted to ESI Hospital, they said.

The pregnant include 19-year old woman from Viruthunagar and 24 year old women from Ganapathy in the city and Tirupur respectively, they said.

Another woman with bladder problem, though delivered, the child died.



The isolated persons will be tested for Coronavirus infection, they said.

Meanwhile, two more women hailing from Kovaipudur in the city tested positive after they had come into contact with positive case.

All the five male, including a 69 year old man, were undergoing treatment for various ailments.

Meanwhile, all the 176 passengers arrived from Singapore last night were checked and the results are awaited tomorrow.