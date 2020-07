Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: 12 new Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris, were reported on Wednesday by the district administration.

According to a press note issued by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the total as on date was 528. 247 persons were undergoing treatment in various medical facilities.

Of the new infections 9 had attended a wedding at Thangadu Oranally recently.