12 recovered from covid disease discharged in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: At least 12 people were recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from ESI Hospital here since last night.

Fourteen persons have already been discharged from the hospital in the last few days.

A total of 127 covid-19 patients are being treated in the hospital, the recent being a woman from Anamalai, who had delivered a female child on April 13.

The district collector, K Rajamani had announced that 15 recovered will be discharged either last night or early today. Accordingly 12 were discharged since last night.

This include nine patients from Mettupalayam and remaining from Pollachi area and will be under observation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, about 150 sanitation workers, including 60 women in Kandal area near Ooty in Nilgiris district, were shifted to safer places from their residences, official sources said.

While the male workers were given accommodation at school near market, the female were sheltered at a ladies hostel, as Kandal was announced as a containment zone.