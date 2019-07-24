120 CCTV cameras installed in Podanur area

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With the crime rate coming down after installing CCTV surveillance cameras at strategic points in the city, 120 such cameras were installed in Podanur police station limits Wednesday.



The police department has already installed CCTVs in busy R S Puram, Saibaba Colony and Peelamedu areas in the city which had helped in reducing the crime rate and increase in detection rate.



The inauguration of the 120 cameras, also known as ‘third-eye’, was done by City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran. along with a renovated outpost.

The department, with the help of private parties, have so far installed 4,600 CCTV cameras in and around the city, by which the crime rate has gone down by 50 to 60 per cent, Sumit Saran had said last week, while installing 200 CCTVs at Kattoor area.



The department has plans to install 50 cameras each in all the police station limits within two to three months, he had said.



Meanwhile, Venkatasubramanian Governor of Lions Club 324B5, who donated Rs 1 lakh to install 20 cameras said that the club was ready to help the police department for such initiatives that help he police to reduce the crime rate.