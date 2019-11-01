140 kg banned plastics seized in Coimbatore, Rs.1.43 lakh fine imposed

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation officials, led by the Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravankumar Jathavat today seized 140 kgs of banned plastics from nearly 50 shops in Flower Market area in the city.

The seizure was made during the inspection by Jathavat, whether the shopkeepers were violating the rules.

Nearly 50 officials from corporation carried out searches in the shops and recovered 140 kgs of banned plastic below 50 micronaire.

The corporation also penalised the shopkeepers to the tune of Rs.1,43,400 for violaion.