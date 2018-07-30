1,600 participants in Coimbatore DJ Memorial photo contest

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total 1,643 persons participated in the annual DJ Memorial Photography Contest (DJMPC) 2018 in wildlife and landscape categories as part of the international level photography exhibition being held here.

All the contestants registered online between May 1 and today and a total 7,393 images were received.

The contest, started in 2012, is sponsored and organised by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) to `identify, recognise and honour talent in photography’, in memory of its late chairman and managing director D Jayawardanavelu. The total prize money was Rs 10 lakh, an LMW statement said.

Besides prizes in each category, another 10 participants were awarded with certificates of merit.

The prizes were distributed by LMW Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Jayawardanavelu. A public expo of selected photographs will be open for public till August 5.