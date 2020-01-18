16,000 litres of spirit seized, one held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 18 : Crime Branch wing of Salem city seized 16,000 litres of spirit stored in a farm near Avanashi in Tirupur District and detained one person, in the early hours of Saturday.

Based on a tip off, police officials raided a farm in Chinnakanoor in the early hours and seized 455 cans, each containing 35 litres of spirit,police said.

One Ganesan who was in the farm was arrested and preliminary inquiry revealed that spirit was meant for supply to Kerala for using in arrack and also mixing in toddy.Further investigations on, they said.