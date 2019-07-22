  • Download mobile app
22 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

170 sovereign gold, cash and silver articles looted from house near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2019

Coimbatore : In a major heist, about 170 sovereign of gold ornaments, cash and silver articles were burgled from a house in Vellakinar on the city outskirts.

According to police, house owner Ramesh, running a photo studio had gone with his family to Palakkad on Sunday and on return late last night, noticed the front door and window of the house brokem open.

He found nearly 170 sovereigns of gold ornaments, including bangles and rings, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and 5 kg of silver articles kept in an almirah were missing, police said.

Based on the complaint, fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service and a special team formed to nab the burglars.

