18 news cases in Coimbatore, 14 positive air passengers sent to their districts

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 18 new Covid-19 positive cases, including a 82 year old man, three year old boy and six women, were reported in the city today.

While the 82-year old man hailed from SubbeGoundenpalayam, the male child was from Udayanpalayam, along with 30 year old female

who were contacted from a positive Chennai traveller, health department sources said.

There are 7 indigenous cases, two imported ones–Goa and Chennai.

While four persons hail from Chinniyampalayam, two from Mylampatti, one each from Telungupalayam, Kanuvai, Samathur, Nadupuni, Sungam in Anamalai, Saravanampatti, Sidhanapuram and Ramanathapuram.

Meanwhile, 14 passengers arrived from Delhi by flight yesterday tested positive today.

However, all the infected persons were sent to their districts, without adding to the count to Coimbatore.