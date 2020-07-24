189 positive cases, total lockdown from Saturday 5 AM to Monday 6 AM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 189 positive cases recorded today, the total cases in the district is touching 3,000, standing at 2,966, even as the Collector, K Rajamani announced a total lock down from 5 PM tomorrow to 6 AM Monday.

District continued to witness spike in positive cases and of the total 2,966, 1,659 were discharged and 1,275 under treatment and 32 deaths so far.

With 25 cases in Erode, the total went up to 564 of which 416 were discharged, 140 under treatment and eight deaths so far.

Salem reported 122 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,732 of which 1,938 were discharged and 773 under treatment and death so far 21.

Tirupur reported 18 fresh cases and of the total 617 cases till date, 325 were discharged and 235 under treatment, with seven deaths.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuous spike in the cases for the last 10 days, Rajamani today ordered total lock down from tomorrow

5 PM to Monday 6 AM.

The administration has ordered lock down on all Sundays during the month.

Essential services like medical, milk and power supply are exempted from the lock down.

Farmers shandy, fish and meat shops, provision stores, flower market, Tasmac liquor outlets and commercial complexes will be shut during

the lock down, Rajamani said.

Police will strictly monitor the public movement, he said and sought public cooperation in this regard.