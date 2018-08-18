  • Download mobile app

18 Aug 2018, Edition - 1131, Saturday

  • The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
  • Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
  • 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
  • PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
  • Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
  • KeralaFloods : PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid as immediate assistance to the state
  • Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
  • 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
  • PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Coimbatore

2.05L cusecs discharge from Mettur dam

August 18, 2018

Coimbatore : With an inflow of 1.85 lakh cusecs into Mettur dam in Salem district, the discharge was increased to 2.05 lakh cusecs around 7 pm today.

Tamil Nadu was receiving the water from two dams in Karnataka – 75,000 from Kabini and 1.25 lakh from KRS Reservoir, official sources said. This has been after a gap of 13 years.While the water level is 120.05 ft, the storage is 93.55 TMC.

Owing to heavy discharge of water, flood alert has already been issued to 12 districts of the State, where the Cauvery is flowing.

Meanwhile, a 100ft-deep fission in the earth was reported near a tea estate in Valparai in the district, which has been experiencing incessant rain for the last one week, sources said.

This has resulted in small breach on walls of some houses of estate workers, which could lead to landslide in the area, they said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

