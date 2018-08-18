2.05L cusecs discharge from Mettur dam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With an inflow of 1.85 lakh cusecs into Mettur dam in Salem district, the discharge was increased to 2.05 lakh cusecs around 7 pm today.

Tamil Nadu was receiving the water from two dams in Karnataka – 75,000 from Kabini and 1.25 lakh from KRS Reservoir, official sources said. This has been after a gap of 13 years.While the water level is 120.05 ft, the storage is 93.55 TMC.

Owing to heavy discharge of water, flood alert has already been issued to 12 districts of the State, where the Cauvery is flowing.

Meanwhile, a 100ft-deep fission in the earth was reported near a tea estate in Valparai in the district, which has been experiencing incessant rain for the last one week, sources said.

This has resulted in small breach on walls of some houses of estate workers, which could lead to landslide in the area, they said.