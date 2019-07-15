Coimbatore : 2 detained for alleged conspiracy against government

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police Monday detained for interrogation two persons, for allegedly hatching conspiracy against the government and for creating rift between two groups.

Police received secret information on Sunday that the duo, Faizal Rahman of G M Nagar and Saddam Hussain of Saramedu in the city, were indulging in activities against the government as part of ‘teaching a lesson to police, who are taking action against Muslims’ and also conspiring to create rift between two groups, police said.

Cases under IPC 505 (1c) (intent to incite) and 153 (a) (indulging in wanton vilification or attacks on religion) were booked against the duo.

A police team raided three houses belonging to the two early Monday and recovered electronic devices like mobile phones, pen drives and some other documents, police said.

Interrogation is on to get more information about their suspected activities and also their proximity to others, they said.