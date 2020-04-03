20 covid-19 patients shifted to private hospital from Mettupalyam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : All the 20 Covid-19 patients, undergoing treatment in the Mettupalayam Government Hospital, some 40 kms from here, were shifted to a nearby private hospital, considering the safety to other general patients.

The treatment to these patients, all Nizamuddin Markaz returnees, will be provided by three doctors, nurses and health workers from the

Government Hospital only, health department sources said.

The shifting of Covid patients will help keep other patients who come to the Government Hospital daily for treatment for other various diseases

and also check the possible community spread of virus, they said.

The department has taken over the hospital, just two kms from the Government hospital and all the patients will be treated in isolation there.

There was also plan to cordon off particular area from where most of these patients hail from and if need be declare as local containment area,

official sources said.

It was also planned to check the residents in and around the houses of the patients and screen them, they said.