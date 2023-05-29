2000 Farmers Attend Mega Jackfruit Festival in Panruti

Covai Post Network









100 varieties of jackfruits and different value-added products from chips, pickles, jelly, halwa and many others leave the farmers awestruck

More than two thousand farmers participated in the Mega Jackfruit Festival held today (May 28) in Panruti on behalf of Isha’s Cauvery Calling Movement. The movement was launched by Sadhguru in 2019 to rejuvenate the Cauvery River and to improve the economy of the farmers who depend on it. It aims to plant 242 crore trees in the agricultural lands in the Cauvery basin areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Various pioneering farmers and experts from Tamil Nadu and Kerala participated and gave suggestions on ways to generate massive income from the jackfruit. The experts shared the benefits of tree-based agriculture, the qualities of jackfruit as well as methods to value add and market the jackfruit.

The festival was organised at the farm of Thiru Haridas, former Deputy of Agriculture, Tami Nadu Agricultural University, which boasts over 100 varieties of jackfruit. “Jackfruit should be cultivated as much as possible due to the various benefits, including- food and nutrition, economy and livelihood. I am growing 100 to 150 varieties and because of its uniqueness our jackfruit has earned a Geographical Indications (GI) tag on its own,” he added.

Dr. Jaganmohan explaining about value addition, technology, machinery and marketing said, “Usually we use only 35% from the jackfruit- from its fruit and the seeds. When we explored how to make use of the remaining 65 per cent, we learnt that eating jackfruit at the right degree of ripeness can cure diabetes, cancer, thyroid and many other ailments. Powdered jackfruit can be added to wheat flour cures diabetes. We can make many delicious food items such as Payasam, sauce, ice cream, jam, and jelly to name a few. If the jackfruit is dried and taken as dry fruit, it can be kept for up to 2 years. If it is consumed as a ‘vegetarian curry’ as a substitute for meat, it will be good for the body and the environment.”

Observing the growing interest of the farmers in cultivating red jackfruit, Dr. Karunakaran, an expert from the Indian Horticultural Research Institute said, “Recently, many farmers are coming forward to plant it. Although all varieties of jackfruit are nutritious, Siddu and Shankara are the two most nutritious varieties of jackfruit.”

Dr. Karunakaran, an expert from the Indian Horticultural Research Institute, expanded on the ‘Specialties of red jackfruit’ while pioneer farmer Thiru. Kumaravel revealed ways to profit from planting jackfruit along with coconuts. Later, pioneer farmer Thiru. Thirumalai explained pepper cultivation and Thiru Josephine Marie from Madurai also shared suggestions on beekeeping.

Thiru Tamilmaran, State Field Coordinator of Save Soil Movement said, “Under the guidance of Sadhguru’s Save Soil Movement, we are carrying out tree-based agriculture to increase the organic matter of our soil which is less than 0.6 per cent to a minimum level of 3 to 6 per cent. Tens of thousands of interested farmers are working with us for this ecological change while multiplying their income. So far we have taught self-reliant farming methods to 20,000 farmers. Gradually we should move towards an organic farming system.”

The festival, much to the delight of the participants, featured the products of ‘Chakka Kootam.’ The group that has been marketing products made from Jackfruit in Kerala and has created more than 50 valuable food products made out of the fruit.

District Collector Dr. Arun Tamburaj, Thiru ‘Maram’ Masilamani, Thiru Raman, organic farmer Thiru Abraham from Sivagangai, deputy director of horticulture Thiru. Arun and many pioneer farmers also participated in the mega festival.