AGs Healthcare offers free master health checkup to young adults

Covai Post Network

AGs Master Health Check Up Center a unit of AGs Healthcare is the city’s first comprehensive yet affordable state of art master health check up Center founded in 2021 by Dr Adityan Guhan, Director and Chief Physician, to increase the maximum awareness amongst people regarding the concept of annual / semi annual master health check up.

Says Dr Adityan Guhan, the Director.

He wishes everyone a Happy World Health Day 2025 he adds that people are so very hesitant to do an annual health check up fearing that they will have some disease diagnosed or certain other fear that doctors / Pharma companies are having a great profit by branding them with a disease. Both of which is absolutely ridiculous because always prevention is better than cure and after all health is the only wealth which we can enjoy lifelong with the max quality Of life says Dr AG

Post Covid and in todays lifestyle with maximum urbanisation, fast food and lack of physical activity / sleep, all these youngster between age 30 to 45 develop severe co morbid illness like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases all of these cause a great mental and financial burden not only to them but also their families at the end of their career also recently we see a lot of young deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest / heart attack and strokes which all can be prevented by simple screening says Dr AG.

To prevent this we need to expand the concept of annual / semi annual master health check up amongst the public, to do so AGs master health check up Center has curated packages which we can do it even in non fasting and the best part of it is all of this can be done within half a day and you can go home within 4 hours. Says Dr AG.

To add on more to the best health awareness and to celebrate World Health Day AGs Master Healthcheck Up Center today on April 7th has launched a week long free package which is worth ₹3500/- for young adults aged 30 to 45. It Includes Blood tests to confirm Diabetes Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Kidney Functions, Complete Blood & Urine examination, ECG, ECHO, and Multiple consultations like Physician which is compulsory and consultations like dermatology, gynaecology, urology. This program is open to public for a week (April 7th to April 12th) from 10am to 5pm.

No empty stomach is needed as it’s all non fasting tests says Dr AG. He also adds people who participate in this program will get 20 percent offer on all additional lab investigations and 15 percent offer on all standard drugs. And registration is limited to first 50 people per day on first come first serve basis, no point of interest or recommendations won’t be encouraged.

Dr AG urges people to utilise this maximum by booking their slot at earliest by calling to these numbers 9659455556; 9944333006; 8489655556.