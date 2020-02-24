  • Download mobile app
24 Feb 2020, Edition - 1686, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Corona scare: No Air India flights to Hong Kong, China till June 30
  • Amid Cong & NCP pressure to reject NPR, Uddhav to meet Sonia, PM today
  • Itinerary of US President Donald Trump ‘s 2-day visit to India.
Travel

Coimbatore

22-year old taking deeksha, first time in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 24, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : Close on the heels of seven youths becoming monks, another woman from the city is becoming a Jain Sadhvi on February 26.

All the rituals to become Sadhvi began here today with Somaiya procession, as this for the first time that a 22-year old well educated girl from Bali Rajasthan chose the city to take Deeksha, under the guidance of Sree
Vardhamansgarsuriswarji and Acharya Shre Vimalsagarsuriswarji ,and 11 Monks and seven Sadhvijis.

Nehal Kumari Ranka, is the daughter of a businessman Praveen Ranka. More than 70 persons from the Jain community, both male and female become Jainb Monks from the city and took diksha from other far off places.

A large number of devotees assembled at Vardhaman Grand Muniswara Swami Jain temple at Flower Market and took out a procession and culminated at a prayer meeting.

All the pre-rituals of Deeksha were performed through chanting of Mantra and sermons by Acharyas.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿