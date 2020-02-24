22-year old taking deeksha, first time in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : Close on the heels of seven youths becoming monks, another woman from the city is becoming a Jain Sadhvi on February 26.

All the rituals to become Sadhvi began here today with Somaiya procession, as this for the first time that a 22-year old well educated girl from Bali Rajasthan chose the city to take Deeksha, under the guidance of Sree

Vardhamansgarsuriswarji and Acharya Shre Vimalsagarsuriswarji ,and 11 Monks and seven Sadhvijis.

Nehal Kumari Ranka, is the daughter of a businessman Praveen Ranka. More than 70 persons from the Jain community, both male and female become Jainb Monks from the city and took diksha from other far off places.

A large number of devotees assembled at Vardhaman Grand Muniswara Swami Jain temple at Flower Market and took out a procession and culminated at a prayer meeting.

All the pre-rituals of Deeksha were performed through chanting of Mantra and sermons by Acharyas.