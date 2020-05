Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police department have realised a fine of over Rs.62 lakh by registering about 24,500 cases for violating section 144 and lock down in the district till May 17.

In the process they have seized 23,600 vehicles.

A total of 17,912 cases have been registered in Pollachi, Valparai, Karumathampatti and Perur sub-division in rural limits, arrested 20,202 persons and seized 16,940 vehicles from March 25 to May 17 and realised a fine of over rs.62 lakh.