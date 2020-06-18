  • Download mobile app
18 Jun 2020, Edition - 1801, Thursday
Coimbatore

25 year old Covid19 positive woman delivers baby in ESI hospital, Covai

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2020

Coimbatore : A 25-year old woman, who was tested Covid-19 positive, has delivered a baby girl in the ESI Hospital here, exclusively treating Coronavirus infected persons.

Both the mother and child are doing well and the child will be undergoing test in another three days, hospital sources said.

The woman hailing from Kovaipudur in the city was admitted to the hospital on June nine after she was tested positive during her regular checkup.

Since the woman was in full-term of pregnancy, the doctors at the ESI hospital opted for Caesarean section and delivered the girl child, weighing 2.8 Kg yesterday.

There are seven more pregnant women in the hospital undergoing treatment, they said.

