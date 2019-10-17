  • Download mobile app
17 Oct 2019, Edition - 1556, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sonia Gandhi must hold CWC poll for new leadership: Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan
  • Amitabh Choudhary votes for FTP as ICC chief ignores CoA
  • ED leaves Tihar jail after ‘grilling’ former FM P Chidambaram_IN for 2 hours.
Travel

Coimbatore

25-year old elephant dies after falling in trench in Valparai 

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2019

Coimbatore : A 25-year old wild elephant was found dead in a trench in Pothamadai beat in Anamalai range in Valparai in the district, Thursday.

On information that the pachyderm was lying in the trench, senior forest department officials rushed to spot and on checking, they found the elephant dead, department sources said.

The department suspect that the death could have occured when the elephant tried to cross the trench and fell in the pit and could not 
come out and breathed its last, they said.

The carcass will be buried after carrying out postmortem.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿