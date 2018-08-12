27 illegal resorts on elephant corridor sealed on World Elephant Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tense moments prevailed for some time, following minor scuffle between the owners of a resort and Government officials, who were in the process of sealing the illegally constructed resorts on the elephant corridor in Masinagudi area in Nilgiris district.

As the revenue and local administration officials started the process of sealing the building at Bokkapuram, the owners and supporters entered into argument and indulged in scuffle with the officials, following which police were requisitioned.

The cops brought the situation under control to pave way for the officials to carry on their work.

Amid tense moment, officials sealed the building, following the directive of Supreme Court to remove the illegally constructed structures and resorts in the elephant corridor, police said.

The process of sealing 27 resorts started in the morning, they said.

Due to these illegally constructed buildings, the elephants were straying into human habitats and agricultural fields in search of water, particularly during summer season. This has led to the loss of more than 30 human lives in the last 20 years.

The administration has identified 309 such illegal constructions, including 39 resorts, as ordered by the Court

Accordingly, the sealing process for 27 resorts started at 10 AM, amid tight police security and action on the the remaining 12 resorts will be taken after explanation fromt he owners and verifying the documents, official sources said.

A committee formed to review the functioning of these resorts is expected to submit its report in October, which will be placed before Supreme Court, they said.