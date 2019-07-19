2nd edition of National Science Olympiad at Amrita on Oct. 30

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 2nd edition of the National Science Olympiad (NSO) and Young Scientist Conclave will be held at the Amrita School of Engineering, here on October 30.

The two-day Olympiad is aimed at tackling various issues that are always a matter of concern to the public at large. The theme for this edition is “Smart City: Sustainable Solutions for a Self-Sustaining Future”.

The topics include Smart Waste Management, Smart Water Management, Renewable Energy, Disaster Prevention & Warning Systems, Smart Farming & Agriculture, Smart Pollution Management, Smart Health Care, Artificial Intelligence for Common Man, Robotics for societal benefit and integrated multi-modal transport system, which cater to issues relating to water, electricity, agriculture, pollution, health, a release said Friday.

NSO is a team science project competition for the school students where Higher Secondary and High School students exhibit their ideas using their talents and creativity, it said.

The purpose is to provide a platform where student teams from various schools around the country get a chance to showcase their innovative concepts or working models relating to specified topics. Any ideas to solve any societal problem using science and technology that aligns with the theme are considered for submission.

The Olympiad comprises two categories –High School (Classes 7 – 9) and Higher Secondary School (Classes 10 – 12) and the registration has begun from July 4 and will finish on September 5, the release said.

The winning teams will be awarded cash prizes.

The inaugural edition held last year was a great success with 50 teams selected from 115 registered teams with 170 participants across the country.