2nd governing council meeting of IYA held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : The 2nd Governing Council Meeting of Indian Yoga Association (IYA) on Monday explored the ways and means to disseminate Yoga to larger groups by creating the right infrastructure that can help transmit the practices without dilution.

The role of institutional partnerships, government support and promotion of Yoga as a sport were also discussed during the meeting held at Isha Yoga Centre on the outskirts.

The meet brought together heads of various institutions and organizations that are actively promoting the spread of Yoga as a non-religious and scientific tool to enhance human well being.

Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was part of the meeting and the IYA Chairman Baba Ramdev chaired the meeting.

IYA is a self-regulatory body of leading Yoga organizations in India and the meeting was attended by Sri Sri Ravishankar, Founder, Art of Living through video conference; Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, SVYASA Yoga University

and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President, Paramarth Niketan among others.

United Nations has declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga which is observed globally by over 175 countries.