3 more held in Tuesday’s Coimbatore gold robbery

Coimbatore : Three more persons were arrested on Thursday for their involvement in robbing a jewellery shop employee of 840 gm of gold worth Rs 16 lakh after orchestrating an accident on Tuesday.

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in the case based on the CCTV footage and 690 gm of was recovered from them yesterday.

The footage led to the arrest of Selvakuar, Prithviraj and Vijayakumar, police said.

The employee Ramamurthy was going on a moped with the jewels to board a bus to Dharapuram on Tuesday morning when a motorcycle hit him from behind at Ramar Koil Street, resulting in his fall, police said.

In the melee, two persons, identified as Selvakumar and Prithviraj, on the two-wheeler snatched his bag containing the ornaments.