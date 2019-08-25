30 breeds of cats on show in the city

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 30 cats belonging to different breeds were on display at the one day Cat show held here Sunday.

The show was held to create awareness about the rearing of the cats in a scientific way at a genetic seminar organised by Coimbatore Cattery Club to clear the doubts of the visitors and cat owners.

Breeds like Persian long coat, Persian short Coat, Himalayan cats, Chiyamese Cats, Siberian cats, Russian Blue India Domestic cats and Bengal cats were on display at the show.

A few cats brought by owners were given free anti-rabies vaccine and de-worming, the club President, Arthanari said.