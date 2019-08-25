  • Download mobile app
25 Aug 2019, Edition - 1503, Sunday
Coimbatore

30 breeds of cats on show in the city

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2019

Coimbatore : A total of 30 cats belonging to different breeds were on display at the one day Cat show held here Sunday.

The show was held to create awareness about the rearing of the cats in a scientific way at a genetic seminar organised by Coimbatore Cattery Club to clear the doubts of the visitors and cat owners.

Breeds like Persian long coat, Persian short Coat, Himalayan cats, Chiyamese Cats, Siberian cats, Russian Blue India Domestic cats and Bengal cats were on display at the show.

A few cats brought by owners were given free anti-rabies vaccine and de-worming, the club President, Arthanari said.

