  • Download mobile app
15 Apr 2020, Edition - 1737, Wednesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Telangana becomes the 5th state to extend the lockdown until April 30th.
  • Public health important, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; triggers speculation on lockdown extension.
  • COVID-19: UP Jail inmates pitch in to stitch PPE for healthcare frontliners.
  • PM NarendraModi & Chief Ministers of all states are all set to brainstorm on the lockdown extension.
Travel

Coimbatore

30 year old PHC doctor from Ooty dies of dengue

Covai Post Network

April 15, 2020

Coimbatore : A Primary Health Centre doctor in Nilgiris District Wednesday died of dengue fever in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The 30-year old Jayamohan, a native of Sirumugai, some 40 Kms from here, was serving in the PHC in Tengumarhada, a tribal village in Nilgiris district.

He was admitted to a private hospital here a few days ago, following high fever. He had undergone Coronavirus test, which was negative, hospital sources said.

Further tests revealed that Jayamohan was suffering from Dengue.

Without responding to treatment, he died in the early hours of today.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿