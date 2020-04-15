30 year old PHC doctor from Ooty dies of dengue

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Primary Health Centre doctor in Nilgiris District Wednesday died of dengue fever in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The 30-year old Jayamohan, a native of Sirumugai, some 40 Kms from here, was serving in the PHC in Tengumarhada, a tribal village in Nilgiris district.

He was admitted to a private hospital here a few days ago, following high fever. He had undergone Coronavirus test, which was negative, hospital sources said.

Further tests revealed that Jayamohan was suffering from Dengue.

Without responding to treatment, he died in the early hours of today.