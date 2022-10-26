30th Graduation ceremony of PSGIMSR on Oct. 29.

Covai Post Network

The 30th Graduation Ceremony of PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, is scheduled to be held on 29th October, 2022 (Saturday) in the PSG IMS&R Auditorium.

Dr P Raghu Ram, Director and Consultant Surgeon, KIMS Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad, will be Chief Guest of the occasion and will deliver the Graduation address.

He is a Padma Shri Awardee, the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy National Awardee, and OBE –Officer of the most excellent Order of British Empire.

About 145 M.B.B.S. Graduates and 60 Post graduates (including super specialties) will receive their graduation certificates. In addition, various academic awards and gold medals will also be presented to the students.

The best all rounder graduate who is to receive the GRG Memorial gold medal for the year 2022 is K Poorani while Ms L A Naveena Sri will receive the G V Memorial Gold Medal for the Best Out going graduate.

Dr T M SubbaRao, Principal, will welcome the gathering and Dr S Vijayabaskaran, Associate Professor of Physiology, will administer the Oath of Hippocrates to the passing out graduates.

Dr G Raghuthaman, Professor & Head, Department of Psychiatry will deliver an inspirational talk to motivate the young graduates while Dr S Shanthakumari, Professor and Head, Department of Pathology will deliver the Vote of Thanks.

The Managing Trustee of PSG institutions Sri.L Gopalakrishnan will preside over the function and distribute the certificates and awards.