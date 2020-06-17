  • Download mobile app
17 Jun 2020, Edition - 1800, Wednesday
Coimbatore

31 test positive for Covid19 in Covai, five in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

June 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Thirty one persons were referred to ESI hospital here, following development of symptoms of Covid-19, who had come by different mode of transport to the city, Tirupur, Nilgiris and Erode in the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, 13 persons who had come from Chennai by flight had symptoms of Coronavirus infection and admitted to ESI Hospital.

Similarly, seven persons who had come by Arakonam Train two days ago also tested positive, while six others from Chennai tested positive when they were checked at Karumathampatti checkpost on the outskirts.

Another man from Pudukottai had Covid-19 symptom, while he was tested at Walayar Checkpost in Kerala.

Meanwhile, five persons tested positive in Nilgiris and referred to ESI Hospital, the district collector, Innocent Divya said.

While three had come from Coimbatore, one from Karur and another from Bengaluru, she said.

So far 9,786 samples were tested and  22 positive cases were in the entire district, which have seven containment zones, she said.

The reason for sudden increase of cases was opening of routes for transport, due to which there was more inflow, she pointed out.

A person was booked for the presence of 100 persons for a function organised by him for his daughter attaining puberty, Innocent Divya said. 

