14 Oct 2019, Edition - 1553, Monday
Coimbatore

32 dengue patients in GH,another 152 with various virus fever

Covai Post Network

October 14, 2019

Coimbatore : A total of 32 persons, including five children are undergoing treatment for symptoms of Dengue, while over 150 are
being treated for various types of viral fever.

Despite preventive measures to check the spread the dengue, incidents of the fever were reported from across Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts for the last one week, hospital sources said.

One of the reasons was the delayed detection of Dengue by the affected persons, they said.

Stating that there were 14 patients in the special ward in the Government hospital here five days, they said that the incidents suddenly increased and now 32 patients are undergoing treatment.

Similarly, the number of patients undergoing treatment for viral fever was also increased from 94 to 152, including 24 children, now now, they said.

The hospital is geared to provide 24 X 7 medical care, with special ward for dengue and also with necessary medicine and manpower to tackle the situation, they said

