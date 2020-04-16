32 of 72 persons in contact with covid-19 positive social activist, test negative        

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Of the 72 persons, including 40 police personnel, who have been in contact with a Covid-19 positive social activist in Thudiyalur, 32 tested negative.

The health department was forced to test these persons,bafter a 61-year old male activist served food to nearly 80 persons, including the police personnel attached to Thudiyalur

police station, tested positive a couple of days ago.

The test results of the 32 persons were found negative, health department sources said today.

The results of 40 others are awaited by late evening or tomorrow, they said.

The old man has a travel history to Delhi for personal reasons and returned on March 23 by flight.