  • Download mobile app
16 Apr 2020, Edition - 1738, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Donald Trump to ease US lockdown, says virus cases have ‘passed peak’ despite record deaths.
  • Testing is the biggest weapon against Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi
  • Nine more test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana; total cases in the state rise to 213
Travel

Coimbatore

32 of 72 persons in contact with covid-19 positive social activist, test negative        

Covai Post Network

April 16, 2020

Coimbatore : Of the 72 persons, including 40 police personnel, who have been in contact with a Covid-19 positive social activist in Thudiyalur, 32 tested negative.

The health department was forced to test these persons,bafter a 61-year old male activist served food to nearly 80 persons, including the police personnel attached to Thudiyalur
police station, tested positive a couple of days ago.

The test results of the 32 persons were found negative, health department sources said today.

The results of 40 others are awaited by late evening or tomorrow, they said.

The old man has a travel history to Delhi for personal reasons and returned on March 23 by flight.  

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿