346 bed covid care centre at Codissia

Coimbatore : With positive cases numbering on an average over a hundred a day in the district, the administration today opened a 346 bed facility in Codissia Covid Care Centre, which already has 400 beds.

The district was witnessing a spike in cases with about 1,470 cases being reported in the last 10 days, a This was more than 100 a day since July 14.

Considering the increase, the administration had opened a Care Centre a few days ago with 400 bed facility and to match the increasing

positive cases another hall was set up with 346 beds today.

The total positive cases in the district so far were 2,777, with 28 deaths