36 varieties of ‘payasam’  at Wold Payasam Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 36 varieties of ‘payasam’ (pudding-kheer) was on display at the World Payasa Day celebrated in the city Sunday.



Popular pudding like adapradhaman, Semiya (vermicelli), Palada

(milk cream), Chakkapradhaman(jackfruit), Ari payasam (rice), Parippu Pazhapradhaman (banana), Cheruparippu payasam ((green gram) wheat paysasam were on display at the venue, claimed to be the first of its kind in the world.



The World Payasam Day was hosted and celebrated by “The Food Square”, an initiative of Darmona Premium Tea and Homemade Group.



Mujeeb of Homemade Group, Dinesh and Anwar of Darmona Premium Tea told media persons that they were offering 36 varieties of payasams to promote the traditional Kerala healthy drinks in Coimbatore.

At most functions and festivals payasam is served in the beginning or at the end of a meal, but at Food Square it can be had at any time, they said, adding that both hot and cold varieties of payasam will be available there.