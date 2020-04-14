40 police personnel undergoing test as person who provided food test positive      

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 40 police personnel attached to Thudiyalur station are undergoing Coronavirus testing Tuesday, as one of the persons who served food to a few of them tested positive for Covid-19 Monday.

According to police, a 61-year old man of Kothati Nagar in the city had volunteered to provide food to these police personnel on duty at various locations, was in the list of Covid-19 positive announced on Monday.

The man had visited Delhi for personal reasons and returned to the city on March 23 by flight and was tested negative twice and visited the station and district collectorate and served food to the police personnel in the vicinity of the station.

However, after he developed cough and cold two days ago, the swab samples were sent for testing, which revealed positive on Monday and was in the ESI Hospital here now.

Learning the development, health department officials approached senior police officials to send 40 police personnel, including an Inspector to Primary Health Centre for testing, which is under

progress.

Department sources said that it was not not concluded that a person who tested negative, cannot be positive on a later date. Similarly, one

Would take utmost care while accepting food from others without knowing the background, they said.

Officials are on the job of tracking the travel contacts, family members of the 61-year old man, they said.

Meanwhile, health department has taken blood samples of nearly 100 persons, residents of an apartment in RS Puram in the city, where four

persons were tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago.

These include those who attended a funeral at the apartment, they said.