42-year old woman from Nilgiris district tests positive

Coimbatore : A 42-year old woman was tested Covid-19 positive in Ponvayal in Gudalur in Nilgiris District and brought and admitted to ESI Hospital here.

The woman had returned from Chennai after visiting her daughter on Sunday and was tested in Karamadai, official sources said.

The test results revealed that the woman Covid-19 positive and was brought and admitted at ESI Hospital here early morning.

Following this, three villages, having 308 houses, were sealed as containment area, they said.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines, where a Chennai traveller was tested Covid-19 positive, grounded its 14 member crew for 14 days and also taking steps to notify other passenger under the guidelines.

The affected person is undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital.