46 new cases in Coimbatore, highest 19 in Peelamedu

Coimbatore : A total of 46 new Covid cases were reported in the city today.

The highest number of cases 19 were reported from Periyar Colony in Peelamedu, a cluster, tested from the PHC there, a health department media report said.

The total cases included 11 female and five airport cases.

Other cases were reported from Edayarpalayam, Goldwines, Kempatti Colony, Cheran Maanagar, CMCH, Olympus, Murugan Nagar, Nehru nagar, Kangeyampalayam, Housing Unit Selvapuram, Addis Street and Chettipalayam Podanur, it said.

Meanwhile, the State bulletin said that Coimbatore registered 460 cases till date, of which 184 were discharged and 274 undergoing

treatment, where as of the 124 cases in Erode 75 were discharged and 46 under treatment.

In Salem, where 101 fresh cases reported today, the tally went up to 710, of which 262 were discharged and 448 under treatment.

While Tirupur with 150 cases till date, 117 were discharged and 33 under treatment, in Nilgiris of the 71, 26 were discharged.

Meanwhile, a police constable attached to Cherampadi Station in Nilgiris district tested positive today. He had returned from Madurai

on June 25 and straight away joined duty without any mandatory quarantine.

He was tested at Katteri and test results shown positive today.

All the 20 policemen in the station and those who visited it from June 25 are identified and subjected to test.