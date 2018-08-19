4th edition of Swara Tharangini by Art of Living held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 350 students, forming 70 teams, participated in the 4th edition of ‘Swara Tharangini’ a celebration of Bhajan singing together, competition for children organized by Art of Living here today.

“Swara Tharangini encourages and exalts the singing talent in the young minds of Coimbatore in District Level and aims to instill the habit of group singing and churn young minds towards devotional songs.”

Children between the age group of eight and 18 participated in the contest and those who are eight to 12 years old were in the junior group while those who are 13 to 18 years old competed in the senior group.

Each group has four to six members, using light music instruments like tabla, tambourine, and other authentic Indian classical instruments.

The best three teams were awarded with first, second and third prize respectively and consolation prizes were given to three teams in both the categories.

As part of the programme, volunteers of the Art of Living Foundation demonstrated the ‘Pragna Yoga’, which when practiced regularly opens up the 6th sense and intuitive capabilities of the individual.

A group of children displayed their prowess by reading and identifying objects blindfolded, stunning the audience.