5,000 special camps to test coronavirus infection in the district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As many as 5,000 special camps will be conducted across the district to check the coronavirus infection Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said Friday.

The persons will be subjected to test for cold, fever and throat pain and other symptoms, Velumani told reporters a after review meeting with the district, police and health department officials at the Collectorate here.

Stating that due to hard measures taken by the Government and the district administration the Covid-19 situation was brought under control,

he said that the recovery rate was also high in the district.

However, he lamented that there was no no proper cooperation from the public as was given in the beginning.

Of the 60,282 persons tested, only 608 were tested positive and 318 were already discharged and 287 under treatment, he said.

Since May 25, 19,161 persons had arrived to Coimbatore from by 131 flights, out of which 111 were tested positive and 46 belonged to.the city and remaining from other districts, Velumani said.

Though the disease was a question of life and death, some were trying to get political advantage, he alleged and said “the rumours are

spread that my daughter is getting married,though she is still studying in school.”

Later he reviewed the progress of setting up of 400 bed facility at Codissia ground on Avanashi Road.