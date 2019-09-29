62 new government buses to ply in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today released 62 new buses for the benefit of commuters both in rural and urban limits.

Releasing the buses, Velumani said that the State government has allotted 170 new buses, out of 3,000 State-wide, at a cost of Rs.50.6 crore.

Of this, Chief Minister, K Palanisamy has released 30 buses in July and 14 buses in August months, he said.

In the third phase, 62 buses are being released of which 22 will be for rural and the remaining for city limits. 14 buses will be for Thondamuthur stand and the remaining 48 buses from Ukkadam bus stand, Velumani said.